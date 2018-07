Police said that an 82-year-old man was found dead Monday in Alexandria and that they were investigating it as a “suspicious death.”

The man was identified as Jerry Scott, of Alexandria. He was found inside a residence with trauma to his upper body and pronounced dead at the scene, Alexandria police said. Officers were called to the area about 7:14 a.m.

A follow-up tweet from Alexandria police said, “There is no immediate and apparent threat to the public, but this is an active investigation.”