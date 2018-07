Police are calling the death of an 82-year-old man in Alexandria a homicide after first investigating it as a “suspicious death.”

Jerry Scott was found dead inside his Alexandria residence Monday at about 7:15 a.m. with trauma to his upper body, police said Monday. However, an autopsy Tuesday morning led police to rule his death a homicide, Alexandria police spokeswoman Crystal Nosal said.

Scott’s slaying marks the third homicide in Alexandria this year, according to police.