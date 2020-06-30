The incident occurred Jan. 27 while Officer Jonathan B. Griffin was escorting a man whom he had taken into protective custody for a health evaluation, the city said.
The man suffered “multiple injuries on the front of his body” after being forced to the ground, the city said in a statement. No weapons were involved, police said.
An investigation showed that no force was necessary or justified, the city’s statement said.
Griffin was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, the city said.
He had been placed on administrative leave June 3, with his police powers suspended, the city said. A process to fire him was begun and is expected to be completed by the middle of July, according to the city.
After his arrest Tuesday, the city said, Griffin was booked and released pending arraignment Aug. 4.
Griffin could not immediately be reached late Tuesday. A voice message was left on a telephone number listed for him. A message also was left with a person believed to be a relative.
Craig T. Fifer, a spokesman for the city, declined to provide additional details of the incident.
Several incidents involving use of force by police against African Americans have prompted nationwide protests in recent weeks. In this incident, Fifer said both the officer and the man in custody were white.