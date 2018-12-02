Alexandria police shot a person suspected of opening fire near a residential area of the city late Sunday afternoon, the department said.

Police said the alleged shooter was wounded and taken to a hospital in serious condition. The person was not identified.

According to police, shortly after 4 p.m., officers were responding to a “shots fired call” in the 900 block of N. Patrick Street when an officer opened fire. Police spokeswoman Crystal Nosal said one officer fired at a person wielding a gun after the person pointed the firearm at the officer and refused to drop it.

No other officers opened fire, she said, and no one else was injured.

Virginia State Police will investigate the incident, Nosal said.