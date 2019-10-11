By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 11, 2019 at 7:28 PM EDTA man who was shot in Alexandria on Wednesday has died, the Alexandria police said .Police said De’shon Jenkins,21, of Alexandria, died Friday after being found a few minutes before midnight in the 300 block of S. Reynolds Street. He had an upper body wound, the police said.The police said Jenkins’ death was the second homicide in the city this year.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedInToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy