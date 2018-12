D.C. police detectives are investigating the slaying of a 19-year-old Alexandria woman after she was shot to death late Friday in Southeast Washington.

Officers discovered Nya Howard-Reynolds about 11:51 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound inside a residence on 57th Place SE, near the Prince George’s County border. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information was asked to call police at 202-727-9099.