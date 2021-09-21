The victim was struck in the upper body and taken to a hospital, she said.
The incident occurred on King Street about one half-mile northwest from Alexandria City High School, but it could not be learned immediately whether it had any connection with the school.
Police were continuing to investigate Tuesday evening and there was no report of any arrest.
The reported fight involved three people, Paga said. It was not clear what it was about. No other injuries were reported.
Paga declined to specify the age of the victim, describing him only as a juvenile.