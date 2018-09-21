This story has been updated.

Arrests in the District for public use of marijuana will result in those who qualify receiving a citation, rather than being taken into custody, the city’s mayor and police chief announced Friday.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Peter Newsham said all arrests for “public consumption of marijuana” must be noncustodial, if the person arrested is eligible.

In the past, issuing a citation, which means a noncustodial arrest, was an option for authorities, but was not mandatory.

Officials said the new policy takes effect immediately.

In explaining the reasons for the new policy, the mayor said it would make more effective use of public safety resources.

“We cherish the trust we have built between residents and the police. This policy will reduce the number of people who are taken into custody and allow us to better focus our efforts and resources on building a safer, stronger DC,” the mayor said.

Not all persons arrested for use of marijuana would be eligible for citations.

Those not eligible include juveniles, people with outstanding warrants, or who can not be identified positively. Also included among those ineligible are people who police think will not answer the citation, or people subject to another charge that does not provide for a non-custodial arrest.

A person receiving a citation for use of marijuana in public must go to a police station for booking within 15 days, and can then choose to go to court or pay a $25 fine.

It could not immediately be learned Saturday what proportion of marijuana consumption arrests resulted in custody.