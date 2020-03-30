State troopers were called to investigate a party with underage drinking at the Boston Inn in the 500 block of Baltimore Avenue in Westminster about 7 p.m., police said. Troopers allegedly found Serra and 10 teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 inside the room.
Officials said police determined that Serra bought the alcohol for the juveniles and was aware that they were not of legal age. Six of the teens were male and four were female, but no one in the room appeared intoxicated, police said.
Troopers released the teens to their parents’ custody, authorities said. No teens were charged in the incident, officials said.
State police officials said they would continue to enforce the governor’s order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The violation of the executive order is punishable by up to one year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine, officials said.
Serra was issued a summons and released, so he was not booked into jail, the state police said.
Serra could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.