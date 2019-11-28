The driver and passenger of the BMW got out of the car and were standing near it when a Honda Civic heading north hit their vehicle. The occupants of the BMW were struck and sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Nissan ran off the road into a guardrail. The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening. The Nissan driver, whom police identified only as a Fairfax County man, has been charged with driving under the influence.

A total of five vehicles, including two that had been struck by debris from the initial crash, were involved in the incident that sent six to Inova Fairfax Hospital.

