This May 2, 2017, image from video shows Damaso Lopez Nuñez, known by the nickname "El Licenciado," escorted by police after his capture at an upscale apartment building on a major boulevard in Mexico City. (Jorge Barrera/AP)

An alleged former leader of the El Sinaloa cartel in Mexico has been extradited to the United States and will face drug trafficking charges in Alexandria federal court.

Damaso Lopez Nuñez, 52, known as “El Licenciado,” or the college graduate, will make his first appearance in court Monday.

Lopez Nuñez was arrested in Mexico City last year. Authorities say he was a successor to and former right-hand man to drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who was extradited to the United States last year.

He was charged with conspiring between 2003 and 2016 to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine for illegal importation into the United States from Mexico, Peru, Panama and other countries.

“This successful extradition of a high-level target is a reflection of years of collaboration,” U.S. Attorney Zach Terwilliger said in a statement. “With thanks to the authorities in Mexico for their efforts in facilitating this extradition so the defendant can be held accountable and face justice for his alleged crimes.”

Prosecutors say Lopez Nuñez worked at Guzmán’s side for years and helped him escape from federal prison twice, the last time in 2015, through a mile-long tunnel out of Mexico’s highest-security prison. Earlier in his career, Lopez Nuñez had been a police officer and a top official at the Puente Grande prison, where authorities say he helped Guzmán make his first escape in 2001.

But after Guzman’s extradition to the United States, Lopez Nuñez reportedly engaged in a bloody turf war with the cartel leader’s sons for control of the drug trade.

An attorney for Lopez Nuñez did not immediately return a request for comment.

The defendant’s son, Damaso Lopez Serrano, pleaded guilty to related charges in California, where, according to Mexican news outlets, he turned himself in to Border Patrol last year.