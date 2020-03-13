Two co-conspirators have told investigators that Denton “scanned and sent photos” of a 16-year-old girl dating another white supremacist, Assistant U.S. Attorney Carina Cuellar said in court. She said they also told law enforcement that Denton was “trading child pornography back and forth” with another individual and had a folder of the material on his computer.

She said a search of Denton’s devices by investigators in Texas is not complete.

Denton’s attorney, Andrew Stewart, described the allegations as “unsubstantiated.”

Denton has not been charged with any child pornography-related counts.

Stewart argued that Denton could safely be released to the custody of family in Texas or a woman in Maryland that he had met on Facebook. He referenced “media reports that Mr. Denton has left Atomwaffen … there is a track record of Mr. Denton not being involved in this dangerous conduct.”

Cuellar countered that only two months before his arrest, Denton discussed with an undercover agent committing cyberattacks on major companies, and said that if he was arrested it would “be good for Atomwaffen … because it’s a serious felony.”

“He was still a member of Atomwaffen,” she said. “He has not withdrawn.”

Judge Theresa Carroll Buchanan agreed with prosecutors and declined to release Denton, calling his conduct “very concerning.”

If he is charged, Denton would not be the first person investigated for domestic terrorism links to face child exploitation counts. Benjamin Bogard was convicted in Texas last year and sentenced to more than six years in prison for possession of child pornography. James Mason, a neo-Nazi highly influential in Atomwaffen, also has a criminal child pornography record.

In Atomwaffen chat rooms, according to prosecutors, Denton went by the nickname “Rape.” He is accused of organizing a threatening campaign against a ProPublica reporter who had named him and other Atomwaffen members. Fake threats were called into ProPublica’s New York office and the reporter’s home. Such threats are called “swatting,” because the goal is to provoke an overwhelming police response that includes a Special Weapons and Tactics team.

Prosecutors say the group also called in threats to a historically black church in Alexandria, Va., the home of former Department of Homeland Security head Kirstjen Nielsen, and a black journalist in Florida.

Another alleged member, John Kirby Kelley, also faces charges in Alexandria.