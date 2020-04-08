After chasing Bhutto across the lot in Southeast Washington, Jordan knocked him to the ground and shot him, authorities said, citing a security video of the incident.

AD

At the time, Jordan was on “conditional release” from St. Elizabeths Hospital, the city’s main psychiatric facility, where he had been confined for 17 years after he fatally shot a friend for no rational reason in 1998. In that case, a defense attorney argued that Jordan was not guilty by reason of insanity, and a judge and prosecutors agreed.

AD

After undergoing psychiatric treatment, an insanity acquittee in the United States is legally entitled to freedom if judicial and mental-health officials determine that the patient probably will not be a danger to the public.

For Jordan, that decision came in 2015, when a D.C. Superior Court judge, acting on a recommendation from St. Elizabeths, allowed Jordan to leave the hospital to reside in the community under the supervision of the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health.

AD

He lived in a rental at City View condos for 39 months before he allegedly fatally shot Bhutto, his upstairs neighbor, in the heart.

“Mr. Bobby Jordan . . . respectfully notifies this Court and the parties of his intention to raise an insanity defense,” lawyers Dana Page and Nathaniel Mensah, both public defenders, said in a one-sentence filing in Superior Court. The D.C. Public Defender Service and the U.S. attorney’s office in the District have declined to comment on the case.

AD

Jordan is being held in the D.C. jail. No trial date has been scheduled.

Bhutto had been a philosophy professor in his native Pakistan, but after moving to the United States in 2000, he worked as a caregiver in group homes for developmentally disabled adults. His wife, Nafisa Hoodbhoy, a journalist with Voice of America who also grew up in Pakistan, said she is “absolutely outraged” by how the U.S. justice system treats accused criminals who are mentally ill.

AD

“It seems like the law here is on the side of coldblooded murderers rather than the victims,” Hoodbhoy said Wednesday. After a prosecutor informed her that Jordan planned to pursue another insanity defense, she said, “I was totally incensed.”

The federal court system and all but a handful of states allow for insanity defenses. In D.C. Superior Court, a defendant is required to be found not guilty if a judge or jury determines that, during the offense, the accused person lacked “substantial capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct or to conform his conduct to the requirements of the law” as a result of mental illness.

AD

After he took out a gun and shot a friend in the head in 1998 as the two were walking together in the District, Jordan told police that he was angry because the friend had raped him weeks earlier. Mental-health examiners later said the allegation was a delusion arising from Jordan’s severe schizophrenia and paranoia.

AD

In deeming Jordan fit to be released after 17 years of treatment in St. Elizabeths, a judge in 2015 ordered the Department of Behavioral Health to regularly test his urine for traces of intoxicants. Marijuana has long been a trigger for Jordan’s psychoses and a catalyst for violence, according to clinical reports filed in court.

The agency was required to immediately return Jordan to the hospital and notify the court if he tested positive for drugs or alcohol.

After Bhutto’s killing, however, neighbors told The Washington Post that Jordan had been regularly smoking pot on his balcony. An internal review by the behavioral health agency found that Jordan had tested positive for marijuana use four times in 2018, but the agency had allowed him to remain free, without informing the judge.