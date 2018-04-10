A man was charged with impersonating a police officer after handcuffing an actual police officer during a disturbance at a grocery store in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood of Northwest Washington.

The incident erupted about 5 p.m. Monday at the Whole Foods store at 23rd and I streets NW, where a witness saw a man brandishing handcuffs and harassing customers, according to a D.C. police report.

When two D.C. police officers arrived, the man became aggressive, according to the report, and placed a handcuff on the right hand of one of the officers. He also demanded that the officer “stop resisting,” the report said.

Police said Evan Graham, 47, of Capitol Heights, Md., was taken into custody on charges of simple assault, resisting arrest and false impersonation of a police officer, the police report said.

According to the report, police seized three pairs of handcuffs.