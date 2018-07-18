The Russian woman arrested on charges of being a foreign agent had ties to Russian intelligence operatives and was in contact with them while in the United States, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Maria Butina, 29, also had an ongoing relationship with a Republican operative, strictly for business purposes according to prosecutors, and offered another individual “sex in exchange for a position within a special interest organization.”

In a new court filing, prosecutors said Butina, who has connections with wealthy businessmen linked to the Putin administration, appeared to have plans to flee the U.S.

Butina was arrested on a criminal complaint Sunday, and federal authorities indicted her Tuesday for conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government and failing to register as an agent of a foreign government. She is scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday afternoon on whether to release her from jail before trial, and prosecutors filed a motion this morning outlining why she should be held without bond.

Russian’s foreign ministry called Butina’s arrest alarming and politically motivated with an aim of undermining the outcomes of this week’s Russian-U.S. summit in Helsinki.

“You get the sense that someone grabbed a watch and a calculator to determine when the decision on Maria Butina’s arrest should be adopted to maximally undermine the outcomes of the summit that took place between the Russian and U.S. presidents. It was that deliberately timed,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing in Moscow on Wednesday.

The arrest, she said, “is simply fulfilling an outright political order coming, as we understand, from the forces that continue to stoke Russo-phobic hysteria,” Zakharova said.

Russia’s foreign intelligence service declined to comment on the arrest.

[‘She was like a novelty’:How alleged Russian agent Maria Butina gained access to elite conservative circles]

Butina entered the country on a student visa in August 2016, and her lawyer said Monday that she had recently earned a master’s degree from American University in international relations.

But she had been in the United States multiple times before that, and even questioned then-candidate Donald Trump in July 2015 at a public forum, asking him what his policies would be toward Russia.

“I know Putin and I’ll tell you what,” Trump told Butina, “we get along with Putin...I don’t think you need the [economic] sanctions” imposed on Russia after its annexation of Crimea.

As Butina began making more contacts with leaders of the National Rifle Association and the Republican party, she landed on the radar of the FBI, who started tracking her movements to determine what she was doing in the United States, according to officials familiar with the case.

FBI agents served a search warrant on Butina’s residence in April, her lawyer, Robert Neil Driscoll, said in court Monday, and he insisted Butina “has been offering to cooperate with the government the entire time.” He also disclosed she had testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed session earlier this year.

Prosecutors revealed Wednesday that after executing those search warrants, they learned Butina “was in contact with officials believed to be Russian intelligence operatives.” The detention memo by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik M. Kenerson states Butina maintained contact information for employees of the Russian FSB, the successor to the Soviet Union’s KGB, and that was “likely in contact with the FSB throughout her stay in the United States.”

Kenerson also noted that FBI agents in March spotted her dining with a Russian diplomat who is “suspected by the United States Government of being a Russian intelligence officer.”

Butina emerged as a fixture at conservative and GOP events in recent years, gaining access to top officials and influential political figures on the right. The Washington Post reported earlier this year that she was spotted at an inagural ball when Trump was sworn into office last January. On Monday, prosecutors said Butina sent a senior Russian government official a photo of herself near the U.S. Capitol on inauguration day.

“You’re a daredevil girl,” the official responded, according to the court filing.

In addition to apparent ties to the Russian government, the detention memo alleges Butina is “well-connected to wealthy businessmen in the Russian oligarchy.”

Prosecutors state that her Twitter messages, chat logs and emails referred to a Russian businessman “with deep ties to the Russian Presidential Administration,” that this unnamed person often travels to the U.S. and has been referred to as her “funder” in Butina's correspondence.

Also, in 2014 Butina engaged in a series of text messages with a different wealthy Russian businessman concerning budgets for her trip to America and meetings with her “funder,” Kenerson wrote.

The detention memo also alleged that Butina had a relationship with “U.S. Person 1,” but offered sex to someone else to get a spot in a special interest group that the memo does not identify. “Butina complained about living with U.S. Person 1 and expressed disdain for continuing to cohabitate with U.S. Person 1.”

The Washington Post has identified U.S. Person 1 as GOP operative Paul Erickson, whom Butina met in 2013 after hosting he and other American activists at an annual meeting of her gun rights group in Russia. He has not responded to requests for comment.

All the signs were in place that Butina was preparing to leave the area, if not the country, the detention memo states. When FBI agents searched her apartment on Sunday they found her belongings packed in boxes and a notice to the landlord that her lease was to be terminated on July 31. Also, Butina and “U.S. Person 1” were surveilled by the FBI last week entering a Washington bank and sending a $3,500 wire transfer to Russia, and then on Saturday inquiring at a U-Haul facility about renting a truck and purchasing moving boxes.

The charges against Butina were obtained on Saturday, court records show, the day after the Justice Department revealed an indictment against 12 Russian intelligence officers for allegedly conspiring to hack Democratic politicians in 2016. Law enforcement officials then became concerned that Butina appeared to be planning to leave the Washington area and decided to seek charges and make an arrest, according to people familiar with the case.

[Maria Butina, Russian gun-rights advocate who sought to build ties with NRA, charged with acting as a covert Russian agent]

An affidavit in support of the criminal complaint by FBI Special Agent Kevin Helson said that before and after her August 2016 arrival, she served as a special assistant to a “high-level official” in the Russian government who was previously a member of the Russian legislature and later a top official at the Russian central bank. That description would match Alexander Torshin, a former Russian senator and central banker who was one of 17 Russian government officials individually subjected to sanctions earlier this year for activities related to Syria and Ukraine as well as Crimea.

The indictment accuses Butina of conspiring with the unnamed “Russian official” to “infiltrate organizations active in American politics in an effort to advance the interests of the Russian federation.” The indictment does not name any organizations, but Helson’s affidavit frequently referred to her contacts with an unnamed “Gun Rights Organization,” “U.S. Person 1” and “Political Party 1.”

The gun rights organization is almost certainly the National Rifle Association, whom Butina began reaching out to in 2013 and meeting with both in the U.S. and Russia. The affidavit says Erickson first met Butina in Moscow in 2013.

Butina told the Senate Intelligence Committee that she began a romantic relationship with Erickson, people familiar with her testimony said, and investigators believed she may have intended to go to Erickson’s home state of South Dakota before she was arrested.

“Political Party 1” is likely the Republican party. It is not mentioned in the indictment, but Helson’s affidavit cited a 2015 email in which Butina told “U.S. Person 1” that “Political Party 1 “ would likely obtain control over the U.S. government after the 2016 elections, that the party had a central role in the “Gun Rights Organization” and that the unnamed gun organization was “the largest sponsor of the elections to the U.S. congress, as well as a sponsor of the CPAC conference,” an annual conservative political gathering.

In the email, Butina asked the unnamed Russian official for $125,000 to participate in “all upcoming major conferences” of “Political Party 1.” Butina and the official later attended both the 2016 and 2017 National Prayer Breakfasts, as well as the NRA’s national convention, where Torshin is a life member. Butina is also a gun rights activist in Russia and a former gun store owner.

In October 2016, “U.S. Person 1” told Butina in an email that he had “been involved in securing a VERY private line of communication between the Kremlin and key ‘Political Party 1’ leaders through, of all conduits, the ‘Gun Rights Organization.’” Helson concluded that this email showed the American’s “involvement in Butina’s efforts to establish a ‘back channel’ communication for representatives of the Government of Russia.”

U.S. Person 1, or Erickson, has not been charged with any crimes, which is sometimes an indication they are cooperating with an investigation.

After the November 2016 election of Trump, Butina sent a Twitter message to her Russian official proposing a meeting between Russian officials and U.S. congressmen, which the official later discouraged. “I believe these messages,” Helson wrote, “are the Russian Official relaying the Russian Federation’s instructions to its agent, Butina.”

Karen DeYoung contributed to this report.