Pound for pound, or ounce for ounce, high-end sunglasses cost almost as much as smartphones, so perhaps it is not so surprising that, according to police, thieves have targeted an eyewear store in Montgomery County three times in the past two months.

Possibly more surprising is that one of the people in a surveillance video of the store appears with an arm in a sling.

Eyeglasses and sunglasses valued at a total of $6,800 were taken from the I Care Doctor store in the 15400 block of New Hampshire Avenue in the Cloverly area in thefts on May 22, May 31 and June 25, the Montgomery County police said.

The first two thefts involved a man and a woman, the police said, and the other theft involved two men.

Police said the same people may have been involved in the three thefts.

