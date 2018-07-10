

Karina and Kingston Perry (Montgomery County police)

Dwight Perry (Montgomery County police)

Montgomery County police said Tuesday that they are searching for a man accused of disappearing with his two children after stabbing his girlfriend. An Amber Alert was issued for the children.

Montgomery police responded about 1 p.m. to the 700 block of West Side Drive in Gaithersburg for a report of a stabbing.

Police said Dwight R. Perry, 35, is accused of stabbing the woman before disappearing with two children: 9-year-old Kingston Perry and 18-month-old Karina Perry. The woman is the mother of the little girl, and Dwight Perry is the father of both children, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information about Perry or the children is asked to call 911, police said. He was last seen driving a blue 2016 Toyota Camry with Maryland tags 5DF8922.