A 12-year-old girl visiting from China was abducted at Reagan National Airport, Virginia State Police said Thursday while issuing an Amber Alert.

Jinjing Ma is believed to have been abducted about 8:15 a.m., police said. Ma is 4-feet-11, about 90 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at the airport wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket, according to the alert.

Ma was visiting from China as a part of a tour group, authorities said. She met with an unknown middle-aged Asian female, who assisted her in changing clothes, according to the alert. The two then walked toward the “arrivals” area of the airport before disappearing out of camera view.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority at 703-417-2400 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.