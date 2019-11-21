In a sentencing memo, Barba’s attorney said Barba did not know what she had agreed to deliver and was paid only for transporting the one package. She knew only one of the six other defendants in the case, attorney James Broccoletti wrote.
“Her role was limited to that of a courier,” Broccoletti wrote. “She simply did what she was directed to do, nothing more.”
Barba appeared on the sixth season of “American Idol,” finishing in the top 16. In the sentencing memo, Broccoletti said moving to Hollywood to pursue a singing career “brought about a detrimental change in Ms. Barba’s life.”
