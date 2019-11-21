A former contestant on “American Idol” was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison for her role as a mule in a fentanyl distribution ring.

Antonella Maria Barba, 32, of New Jersey, admitted earlier this year that she flew from Los Angeles to Dulles International Airport in October 2018, then rented a car and drove to Norfolk, where she was intending to meet up with a co-conspirator. Police had been watching the alleged co-conspirator’s apartment. They searched Barba’s car and found a shoe box full of 831 grams of fentanyl.