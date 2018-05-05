One of two Eastern Box Turtles removed from harm’s way. (Michael Ellis/Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission)

A huge fire caused nearly $9 million in damage at a construction project in Prince George’s County, but according to authorities, not all was lost.

Amid the fiery destruction of partially completed buildings in the Lanham area, and despite the spread of flames ignited by burning embers, two potential victims were rescued, according to county fire department spokesman Mark E. Brady.

Pulled from the fury of the fire, he said Friday, were two box turtles.

Among the many members of public safety departments that went to the scene of the fire were park rangers from the Maryland National Capital parks, Brady said.

During a survey of the situation, one of the rangers, Michael Ellis, spotted the two turtles in the path of a moving brush fire.

The area burned by the brush fire is at the top of this image on the far end of the retention pond. Darkened brush at the treeline is where the fire started. (Alan Doubleday/Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department)

The lives of box turtles are long and generally spent in small geographical areas. For the turtles, it was forest at the end of Aerospace Road and Forbes Boulevard.

Before the flames got to the turtles’ territory, Ellis said, “I managed to move two turtles to safety.”

The large brush fire was contained and extinguished within about three hours. The cause was burning embers from the buildings under construction on fire.

The cause of the original building fire remains “undetermined,” Brady said. He added that a preliminary investigation indicates it may have been started by accident. The fire loss was estimated at $8.9 million, he said.