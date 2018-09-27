The national spotlight trained on alleged crimes that Brett M. Kavanaugh may have committed decades ago in suburban Maryland has some people asking: Why haven’t the local police launched a criminal investigation?

The first answer is that no accuser of Kavanaugh’s has come forward to speak with police in Montgomery County and request an investigation, officials said late Thursday. The second answer is that even if an accuser went to the local department, the statute of limitations for pursuing the alleged crimes as described in public hearings appears to have long since passed.

The questions were at the edges of the hearing into the Supreme Court nomination of Kavanaugh.

The most serious crime that authorities could pursue, given the description of alleged events in sworn testimony provided to U.S. senators on Thursday by Christine Blasey Ford, would be attempted rape. But that was considered a misdemeanor crime in Maryland in 1982, which would be the relevant legal application.

As a misdemeanor, it carried a one-year statute of limitations, meaning charges would have had to have been filed within a year after an incident, according to John McCarthy, Montgomery County’s longtime chief prosecutor, Lisae C. Jordan, the executive director and counsel for the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault, and other longtime Maryland attorneys interviewed in recent days.

The Maryland legislature changed the law in 1996, making attempted rape a felony and removing the statute of limitations, according to McCarthy and Jordan.

“But we’d have to apply the law as it existed at the time of the allegations,” McCarthy said.

Other possible charges, such as second-degree assault, remain misdemeanor offenses in Maryland, subject to a one-year statute of limitations, McCarthy said.

“Based on all the allegations I’ve seen so far, there are a number of legal barriers to criminal prosecutions,” Jordan said.

Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago during a summer in the early 1980s, when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. She alleges that Kavanaugh and a friend corralled her into a bedroom during a gathering of teenagers at a house in Montgomery County.

While his friend watched, she said, Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers and clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it. When she tried to scream, she said in Washington on Thursday, he put his hand over her mouth.

Kavanaugh has consistently and categorically denied the allegations. He and his supporters also have pointed to what amounts to legal weaknesses of the claims, including a lack of known corroboration from others.

Pursuing a criminal case in the matter would confront challenges beyond the issue of whether the time frame in which to pursue a case has passed.

Among the other challenges: Kavanaugh’s age at the time. Any investigation and prosecution might have to done under the rules of juvenile proceedings.

Before such legal questions, though, an investigation would have to be initiated.

Police in Montgomery County conduct proactive “victim-based” sexual assault investigations, meaning they generally do not launch them until a victim speaks to investigators and says he or she wants a criminal case to be pursued.

Jordan said that approach is proper.

“Launching this kind of investigation without input and cooperation from victims is looking at it from the wrong direction,” she said. “You’re risking re-traumatizing them again.It would be an even worse idea in cases like this, where detectives would know they’d have very serious legal issues to overcome. What would be the benefit?”

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to conduct a criminal investigation of a reported sexual assault from 35 years ago without the survivor supporting the investigation,” she added.

“This would be an extremely difficult case to put together after all this time,” said Louis M. Leibowitz, a longtime criminal defense attorney in Montgomery County.

Jordan said she has heard from rape victim advocates in recent days asking about a possible criminal investigation. She shared an email she had written to them, which in part discussed the legal challenges.

As for attempted rape and attempted sexual offense, Jordan said, they are felonies under current law.

“However this was not always the case,” she wrote in an email to other sex assault victim advocates. “Prior to 1996, attempts were also misdemeanors and subject to a one-year statute of limitations.”

“Maryland laws on sex crimes have evolved significantly since the early 1980s,” Jordan added in an interview. “In 1982, there was little awareness of the impact of sexual violence, assaults that did not involve vaginal intercourse were not even considered sex crimes, and many viewed sexual assaults by acquaintances as inconsequential. It’s astounding that any woman ever reported rape.”