An Amtrak train struck and killed an Amtrak employee Tuesday morning in Prince George’s County, Md., authorities said.

An Amtrak spokeswoman said Tuesday night that an Amtrak engineering employee died in the Bowie, Md., area. The National Transportation Safety Board said Amtrak train #86 had struck and killed a track worker.

Amtrak said it was working closely with the transportation safety board and the Federal Railroad Administration to investigate the details of the incident.

The victim was found by rescue personnel about a half mile from the Bowie State University station, according to Mark E. Brady, the spokesman for the Prince George’s fire department.

Amtrak’s April timetable lists train #86 as in northbound Northeast Regional Service, leaving Union Station in Washington at 8:40 a.m. and making two stops before arriving at n Baltimore’s Penn Station at 9:28 a.m. The train arrived in Washington from Richmond and was scheduled to go on to New York and then Boston.

No stop was scheduled at the Bowie station, which is served by MARC commuter trains. The station is several miles northeast of the New Carrollton station, which is about nine miles from Union Station.

Authorities from various transportation and safety agencies began issuing reports on the incident about 9 a.m. Tuesday. Rail service in the area was disrupted for hours.

Amtrak said it was “deeply saddened” by the death.