“Unfortunately, we see a range of animal cruelty issues here in the District, but this is an extreme case,” Chris Schindler, a vice president of the Humane Rescue Alliance, said Tuesday. “She was stabbed above her left eye, and she was stabbed in the back of her head, which fractured her skull in multiple places. It takes a lot of force to do that, a lot of malicious intent, and it caused such pain and suffering. This is a really horrific act someone did to her.”

That’s why the Humane Rescue Alliance is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and criminal conviction of the abuser. The group asked anyone with a tip to call the alliance at 202-723-5730 and press Option 3.

Ladybell was found July 12 near the Fort Totten Metro station in Northeast Washington. Unable to stand, she was curled on a tarp amid the debris in the lot. Her left eye, near one of the stab wounds, was badly infected and “filled with literally thousands of maggots,” Schindler said. Rescuers took her to Friendship Hospital for Animals, where her chart tells an awful story:

“Periodontal disease” — her rotted teeth.

“Skin lesions over dorsum” — the upper half of her body.

“Bilateral inguinal hernias” — on both sides of her lower abdomen.

“Right hip dysplasia” — socket damage causing dislocation.

“T3-L3 neuropathy characterized by ataxia” — a spinal injury causing her to wobble when she stands.

And on it goes.

“Having been involved in animal protection work for more than 20 years, sometimes I think nothing can shock me anymore,” said Lisa LaFontaine, president and chief executive of the rescue alliance. “But Ladybell’s case has shaken me to my core.”

After veterinarians at the animal hospital stabilized the dog, she was taken to the alliance’s medical center, where she remains under intensive care.

“Today, it looks like she is going to make it,” said a spokeswoman for the alliance, Samantha Miller. “After extensive emergency surgery . . . along with a heavy dose of antibiotics and pain relief, her vital signs, blood pressure and organ functions have improved. Veterinarians are hopeful that her eye has been saved. . . . Best of all, she is up, moving around and gently wagging her tail.

“But there’s still a long road ahead for her.”