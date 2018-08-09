Kareem McCraney cannot figure out how to turn off the Pandora music application to stop Biggie Smalls from rapping through his new smart phone his aunt recently bought him.

Days earlier, McCraney was awake 48 hours straight, unable to sleep due to excitement, he tried to figure out hundreds of satellite channels on his mother’s TV.

Most surprising to him McCraney says, walking around various D.C. neighborhoods and not recognizing the blocks where he grew up. Houses, apartment buildings and stores in the old neighborhoods have been replaced with multi-million dollar condominiums. The residents have also changed, replaced with unfamiliar people jogging or casually walking their dogs through neighborhood streets.

“I’m like wow. This is a whole new shift from what used to be the norm,” McCraney says sitting in his mother’s apartment in Southeast Washington. “It’s everywhere. I was hearing about it, but I thought they were exaggerating. Some of those neighborhoods used to be rough neighborhoods.”

McCraney, 38, has a lot to take in after being in prison for 21 years for a murder he committed when he was 17 years old. Last month, a D.C. judge reduced McCraney’s prison sentence to time served and allowed McCraney to be released from prison and placed him on five years of supervised probation.

On July 9, McCraney became the District’s first prison inmate to have his sentence reduced under a new, 2016 D.C. juvenile justice law that allows inmates to have their sentences reviewed if they were younger than 18 at the time of conviction. The bill that was passed by the City Council was created on the theory that prison inmates who were juveniles at the time of their offense, should not receive adult sentences of decades in prison since their brains at the time of the offense, were not fully matured. The local bill was an off shoot of a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that determined life sentences for juveniles was unconstitutional.

For past two years, families, friends and attorneys for inmates who were teens when they were sentenced to up to life in prison, have been petitioning local judges to have their cases reviewed for consideration for sentence reduction or even, as in McCraney’s case, time served and early release.

“People need a chance to evolve from being a child,” said McCraney, who was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison after being convicted of first degree, premeditated murder while armed after fatally shooting a man in the head on New Year’s Day 1997.

“There are so many differences from who I am now from when I was 17. First of all, I was a child, but I thought I was a man. I thought I knew everything I needed to know in order to survive in this life. I was reckless. I have come to find out I was impetuous. I look back on that stuff and I’m like ‘Man, I did that?’ I was living like that? I didn’t know nothing.”

Sentence Reduction, Not an Exoneration

The District was part of a national trend among some states to reduce life prison sentences for crimes committed by inmates when they were juveniles.

According to the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth, which worked with District lawmakers on the bill, there are currently 60 inmates waiting to have a D.C. judge review their cases to determine if they meet the qualifications to have their sentences reduced.

In addition to being younger than 18 at sentencing, the inmate must also have served at least 20 years in prison, had their case heard in D.C. Superior Court and have not yet had their case heard by a parole board.

The theory is that juveniles - given their level of maturity - should not be held to the same punishments as adults, says Jody Kent Lavy, the organization’s executive director. Often juveniles who are from violent neighborhoods or whose parents were not in their lives, often emulate the environments from which they were raised and often lacking the maturity level to avoid becoming involved in violent crime.

“There is a whole range of factors that need to be considered in sentencing children,” Lavy said. “They are more impulsive. They don’t think of the consequences of their actions. They don’t have the ability to escape their home environments and those factors could be considered how to evaluate how to hold a child accountable.”

Judges decide if an inmate is qualified by looking at the inmate’s prison record. Has the inmate shown signs of rehabilitation by taking classes and avoiding violent encounters and infractions while in prison.

“Reopened so many wounds”

The sentencing reduction hearings have not come without some passionate objections, mostly from the families of victims of the crimes of the inmates.

Dozens of family members of two men who were fatally shot outside a District nightclub in 1993 filed into a Judge Michael Ryan’s courtroom recently to protest the reconsideration of one man’s petition to have his sentence reduced.

David E. Bailey was 17 when he was convicted of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of two unarmed men following an altercation. Now 42 and having spent 24 years in prison, Bailey and his attorney are hoping the judge grants his sentence reduction.

Bailey sat next to his attorney James Zeigler as a forensic psychologist testified how she considered Bailey no longer a danger to society and how Bailey grew up with a drug addicted mother, was homeless as a child and even spent time at St. Elizabeths, the District’s psychiatric hospital as a youth.

Prosecutors argued Bailey’s sentence should not be reduced and pointed to two physical altercations with two inmates in 2010 and 2015 as evidence that Bailey was not reformed.

The hearing was continued until Aug. 3 as the judge agreed to hear more testimony. Outside the courtroom, family members of the two men Bailey fatally shot, said they were “outraged” Ryan was considering such a petition.

“This is selfish and has reopened so many wounds for us and our entire family,” said Shontese Harrell, sister of Kevin Harrell, one of Bailey’s victims. “The justice system has let us down. We should not have to be going through this. We should not have to worry about seeing this man out on the street again.”

An Opportunity to Change

At McCraney’s hearing, the niece of his victim told Judge Patricia A. Broderick that she did not oppose McCraney’s sentence reduction. Marquieta Bagley was only 13 when McCraney shot and killed her uncle Mark Rosebure. Bagley carries Rosebure’s driver’s license with her, the only picture she has of him.

“I was hurt, but I was brought up to forgive and not forgiving him won’t bring my uncle back,” Bagley said. “I hope he has learned from his mistakes and I hope he works with our youth now that he’s out to make sure they don’t make the same mistakes.”

According to court records, McCraney went to an apartment building in Southeast Washington McCraney knew Rosebure hung out with his girlfriend. During a brief verbal altercation, which was observed by witnesses, McCraney pulled out silver 9mm gun and fired it at the 22-year-old’s head and pulled the trigger.

Sitting in his mother’s apartment, McCraney explained how he and Rosebure had a neighborhood dispute that began when McCraney was 13. McCraney said Rosebure had long bullied him, beat him up and had robbed him several times of the money McCraney would win from shooting dice around the D.C. neighborhoods.

McCraney now says it was a “mistake” going to that apartment building with the gun he kept stashed outside his mother’s home when he was a teen. But McCraney said he wanted to confront Rosebure after Rosebure shot McCraney in his leg weeks earlier and then threatened McCraney’s mother.

“At that point I felt like the only thing I could do is see this man face to face to see if this can be reconciled,” McCraney said. “I approached him to see if we could work things out.”

McCraney said as the two were talking, he saw Rosebure reach towards his waistband. McCraney said he believed Rosebure was reaching for a gun, so he pulled out his gun and shot him first. Rosebure, according to court records, was unarmed. McCraney was arrested six months later.

While in prison, McCraney focused on learning law. He earned his GED in 2001 and then earned his associates degree in paralegal studies in 2015 through an inmate correspondence program at Ashworth College in Norcross, Ga.

McCraney spent hours in law books in prison libraries around the country, pulling court cases off Lexis/Nexis and working on court briefs for himself and other inmates and helping them file Freedom of Information Requests and other court petitions such as ineffective council filings.

“For me, I felt like law was something I needed to know. My life depends upon this. And who better to fight for your life, but you. And in order for me to be effective, I had to learn the law,” McCraney said.

And as I learned the law, I began to realize it was empowering. And the more I understand it, the better I can use it to better my condition such as to get out of prison. But also it allowed me to help other people.”

As discussions about the juvenile justice bill began circulating through the city, McCraney encouraged his mother Dora to attend hearings. The two also linked up the Campaign for Fair Sentencing of Youth.

“I am so proud of him. He has worked so hard. We have worked so hard for this. We both have been granted a second chance,” McCraney’s mother said wiping tears from her face.

Broderick ruled McCraney could be released from prison under time served. “The court finds that the defendant is not a danger to society and that the interests of justice would be served by a reduction of the defendant’s sentence” the judge wrote in her order.

Now McCraney is working with local youth mentoring groups and speaking on behalf of the bill in hopes to get the bill to make the resentencing mandatory for those sentenced as juveniles as opposed to discretionary and to allow those inmates who are up for parole to be given special consideration in their hearings.

McCraney also hopes to attend law school while mentoring and working with inmates.

“You have to give a person who made a mistake as a child, an opportunity to change,” McCraney says. “History is full of heroes like Malcolm X and Dr. Maya Angelou who made mistakes in their youth, but were allowed to mature into their adulthood and become who they were destined to be. We’re just asking that these inmates be given that same opportunity.”