“Nobody deserves to lose their life and I shouldn’t be going through this a third time in a row,” said the mother, Seditra Brown, in a telephone interview Monday.
D.C. police said they are trying to determine whether the two shootings in Southeast — the first at 5:10 p.m. near 16th and V streets, the second about 8:30 p.m. near 14th and W streets — are related. Police were still at the scene of the first shooting when gunshots broke out three blocks away.
Regina Pixley, a community organizer who runs a group to help people struggling in neighborhoods hit hard by violence and poverty, was at the scene of the first shooting when she said she heard more than a dozen shots from the second shooting.
She rushed over and said the victim appears to have been shot in a vehicle and had fallen or climbed out onto the street, where police said he was pronounced dead. “I knew his mom,” Pixley said, referring to Seditra Brown. “This was her last son.”
The two shootings and another that killed 34-year-old Omar Moore of Hyattsville, Md., early Monday in the 3800 block of South Capitol Street SE. brought the District’s homicide count to 123 for this year. That is an 5 percent increase over this time 2020, which ended with the District’s highest homicide count in 16 years.
The first of Sunday’s shootings in Anacostia wounded three people, one of whom died at a hospital. Police had not released his identity as of Monday afternoon. Pixley said she saw the man run to a nearby home, bang on the door and collapse on a front porch. She said a woman at the house is a nurse and gave him CPR before paramedics arrived.
Brown was shot a little more than three hours later at 14th and W streets, near where 11-year-old Davon McNeal was fatally shot last year at a Fourth of July cookout during a battle between warring street crews.
Brown’s cousin, Jay Brown, a community activist who runs a program helping people with mental health issues, said young men in that area of Anacostia have been fighting for years.
“They’re beefing one street to the next,” Jay Brown said.
Seditra Brown said her son had two children, a 6-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter. She was out of town when the shooting occurred.
“He was my golden child,” she said, recalling Kalif Brown’s smile and ability to brighten a room. “I’m just keeping my head up. God has a plan for me.”
Seditra Brown said she had no details of the shooting or the circumstances that might have led to it, and police did not discuss a possible motive.
In August 2019, another of Seditra Brown’s sons, Paris, was part of a mural to honor five teenagers who were killed by gunfire during the 2017-2018 academic year in the District. Paris Brown had been a student at Thurgood Marshall Academy Public High Charter School.
At the ceremony for the mural’s unveiling, Seditra Brown said, “Some things you just got to accept, and not let your child’s name die in vain. I feel like as long as I can keep his name alive and use it to make a difference, then I will never feel like he’s not coming back to me.”
Jay Brown said there is a sense of hopelessness on the street, and people are afraid to go to police because they don’t trust them.
But Pixley said it has gotten so dangerous that young men have approached her asking for helping getting more police. She said she is skeptical of a recent program from the mayor’s office to distribute community grants to people and groups to find ways to help.
“Grants don’t solve gun violence,” Pixley said. “We have to meet the direct needs of the people.”