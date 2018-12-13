Two masked gunmen chased a 15-year-old District resident from a Southeast parking lot into the hallway of an apartment building, where they shot him multiple times and left him fatally wounded, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Thursday.

The sound of shots echoed so loudly about 3:30 p.m. that 7th District Cmdr. Andre Wright heard them at the district station a few blocks away, Newsham said at the scene. He said officers raced to the 2900 block of Knox Place SE and found the youth.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t do anything to save his life,” Newsham said.

Authorities said the teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Newsham did not release the victim’s name but said he was a student at Anacostia High School and that his mother and grandmother live in the area and have to mourn the loss of the young man just before Christmas.

“The most important thing is we have a family in there who is devastated,” Newsham said. “It doesn’t make any sense. Who’s going to shoot a kid? It’s the holiday season.”

The chief said the preliminary investigation leads police to believe the youth was targeted in the attack as two assailants chased him before firing at him inside a building.

“It appears he was chased into the stairwell. We don’t have a motive, we don’t know why, but the shooters appeared to be targeting this young man,” Newsham said.

He said police were reviewing surveillance footage from nearby security cameras, but he asked for the public’s help in identifying the two men who ran from the scene.

“If somebody saw something, please give us a call,” Newsham said. “It’s heartbreaking.”