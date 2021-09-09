Federal prosecutors did not identify Harris as the threatened member of Congress — saying only that the member was from Maryland — but Harris identified himself as the victim. He first revealed in January that he had been threatened after he reportedly carried a gun through a metal detector near the House chamber. A spokesman said at the time that Harris never confirms whether he’s carrying a gun for self-defense for security reasons, “because his and his family’s lives have been threatened by someone who has been released awaiting trial.”