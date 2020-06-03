“Hands up!” he cried, arms in the air.

“Don’t shoot!” shouted the chorus around him, maybe a hundred folks out of thousands jamming the block, Coursey’s own sudden followers reaching skyward as he exhorted them.

“Hands up!” he kept bellowing.

“Don’t shoot!”

Then Coursey, 37, stepped away from the eight-foot fence of black metal grating that had been put up in the wee hours to keep the pressing multitudes from entering Lafayette Square park. His voice raspy, he stood in sight of the White House, in the din of irate chanting, and worried for the safety of his son.

“He’s 10,” the father said in a pleading tone. “This is about trauma and the fact that when I left to come here, my wife was afraid I’d not come back; that when I was my son’s age, we were talking about Rodney King; that my son will get to be my age, I hope, and is he going to be talking about someone else?”

Gripping a placard and an American flag, he said: “I’m angry, I’m sad, I’m sick, I’m scared for my children, and the whole idea that when they’re grown up, this might not be over.”

Eight days after 49-year-old George Floyd, begging, “I can’t breathe,” died face down on a Minneapolis street with a police officer’s right knee on his neck — sparking huge protests and outbursts of mayhem in the United States and abroad — Coursey’s anguish and frustration was Tuesday’s mood on H Street, where the masses seethed and screamed, fists lifted in rage, but never erupted in violence.

They wanted to be heard, not scorned as lawbreakers.

They wanted their pain, the pain of police brutality, of being a suspect on account of skin, to be felt by those who haven’t known it.

They wanted desperately to be understood.

“I’ve got a friend of about 20 years right now, and I’m not sure whether that friendship continues,” Coursey was saying, referring to a white friend. “He’s of the opinion that all this is about looting and smashing windows. … He didn’t speak up and get angry until people started losing their property and businesses.”

A while later, at H Street and Vermont Avenue, a line of riot police, shoulder-to-shoulder, blocked Vermont as Felbert Evans, 52, strode before them, pausing to taunt.

“Oh, you want to do it so bad! … Just like that man kneeling on his neck! … You saw the joy in his eye! … You saw the life leaving that man’s body! … As soon as they give the word, you’re going to be happy to beat the sh- — out of us! … Get that stress out! … I know it’s been a long day! … Been a long day for all of us!”

He ran out of invectives momentarily and wandered to the curb.

“Where the looting has occurred, I do not condone that,” Evans said while he rested, soaked in sweat.

“But they don’t have anybody to give them direction, y’know what I’m saying? Me, I can’t stand on the sidelines, either, so this here is what I’m doing. I mean, I’m a black man in America. Every day I walk out, there’s a target on my back. But I can’t sit home and think, well, I’ll let the young people handle it. No, sir.”

He wore a T-shirt that read, “I AM A MAN.”

He said: “I have to let my voice be heard. I have to stand here in these people’s faces and tell them what they’re doing.” And he glanced at burly officer whose name tag said Cooper. “Right? Right?” Evans yelled at him. “You don’t want to look at me, do you?”

From behind his riot shield and the drawn-down shield of his helmet, Cooper stared past him into the distance.

“‘Course you don’t!”

Signs everywhere, called out silently:

“Black Lives Matter.”

“Black Trans Lives Matter.”

“Black Mental Health Matters.”

“My Black Life Matters.”

In the early evening, Veronica Diaz, 20, who had been leading chants from atop a traffic-light pole at H and 16th streets, climbed down, and the man who took her place began yanking one of the street signs, trying to rip it away. The crowd booed, flaring in anger. “Get him off of there!” After he descended, a tussle ensued, for Tuesday was not about vandalism. Rather, it was about this:

“Peaceful protest!” the people around him wailed.

A familiar refrain went up — “I can’t breathe!” — and scores of demonstrators dropped to the pavement, hands clasped behind them in the arrest position, as dozens of riot officers stood 20 yards away, on the opposite side of the hastily erected fence.

“I can’t breathe! I can’t breathe!”

Then Shavonne Bowman, 41, and the eldest of her five sons, DeQuan Bowman, 21, stood and left the crowd arm-in-arm.

DeQuan told his mother last week that he wanted join Friday’s protest, but she urged him not to, owing to the coronavirus pandemic and her fear of havoc in the streets. “I understood where she was coming from,” he said, “so I shut it down right there.”

But Shavonne reconsidered.

“Actually, a friend of mine checked me,” she said. “They let me know: How can I take away my son’s right to speak and stand for what he believes in? … Once my friend brought that up, I did my own self-check, because I wanted to be out here.”

She said: “I’m tired of turning on the TV crying. I’m tired of looking at this situation happening. I’m tired of standing by doing nothing. Why can’t I go out and spread the word? Why can’t I empower my children to do the same? … I said, ‘As long as we do a peaceful protest — I mean, peaceful! — then we can go out there together.’”

Tuesday, for the first time, they did.

Signs all over:

“Abolish Police Unions.”

“Defund the Police.”

“Demilitarize the Police.”

“End Police Terror.”

A young man toting a messenger bag drifted through the crowd, offering, “Poetry, poetry,” and handing out sheets of paper from the bag, poems by Naiomi Shihab Nye. One begins, “Before you know what kindness really is/you must lose things/feel the future dissolve in a moment/like salt in a weakened broth.” Another: “A man leaves the world/and the streets he lived on/grow a little shorter.”

The sky, sunless at first, the color of a bruise, brightened in the afternoon, and baking heat arrived. The throng kept growing. The city’s 7 p.m. curfew came and went. Most people stayed, rattling the black fence occasionally, some hurling plastic water bottles over it toward the police, as thousands stood motionless, chanting.

They hurled demands, too.

“Say his name!” a teenager screamed at the officers behind the fence, meaning George Floyd. “What if it was your kid?! … That could have been your son! … Get a real job!”

Jaliyah Brunson, 20, and her friend Yanaii Wilson, delivered the last of their taunts and turned from the fence line.

“For us, it’s not about, oh, let’s go burn stuff down,” Brunson said, and Wilson nodded. “Speaking your mind is what matters. Your heart is what matters. … I’m not going to say it’s bad for people to burn stuff down. Some people, that’s the only way they can work this out, all that anger. But I’m saying, ‘Use your voice first!’”

Wilson said: “We built this country. We’re the reason the White House is here. We built all these buildings. So me, personally, if people want to burn stuff down, specifically million-dollar mansions, so be it. That’s your expression. White people don’t understand, there’s a lot of anger, and it’s going to come out.”

Just not from her or Brunson, or, it seemed, for virtually anyone in the great sea of humanity on H Street.

“The reason why I’m here is the cops,” Wilson said. “I literally have grown up watching people die. Every month, a new hashtag. And it destroys me to know I have young brothers, black friends, and I’m loving on a black man, and I fear for their lives every day. I’m out here because white people, they need to feel all that.”

Again a chant rose.

“Three more! Three more!”

This was Glenn Foster, his moment come, in charge suddenly with a bullhorn, the refrain echoing around him.

“Three more! Three more!”

Meaning the three Minneapolis officers who stood watching as former officer Derek Chauvin, fired from force and charged with second-degree murder, pressed a knee against Floyd’s neck. Protesters wanted the other officers to be arrested, as well. The three were charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

“Three more!” Foster shouted until he voice went hoarse.

His T-shirt read, “Strong to the finish.” He had a pair of goggles propped on his head, in case.

“I’m here because black people are being continuously degraded and dehumanized,” he said after his transitory followers had moved on to someone else’s chant. “I’m here to speak. I’m here to counter all your worrying about looting and whatnot.”