Laura Guenin, a spokeswoman for the Laurel Police Department, said Tuesday that detectives didn’t have any leads on who might have been involved in the gull incident.

She said police officers and commanders who had been with the agency said that “in over 20 years on the force, they’d never seen anything like this.”

Guenin said police were alerted to the situation after a tow-truck driver in the parking lot called authorities. Police said the tow-truck driver said he had seen the birds after they were run over but talked to people who had seen the incident unfold. Those witnesses left the area without calling law enforcement, according to Guenin.

Laurel police said on Facebook that an initial investigation found that someone had bought a bag of popcorn from the Dollar Tree store and then “emptied it in the lot to lure in the birds before running over them with his or her car.”

Police said the person then fled.

PETA said the reward is for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. In a statement, Colleen O’Brien, a vice president for PETA, said “it takes a cruel, dangerous person to coax gulls over with the intention of violently killing them.”

Audrey Barnes, a spokeswoman for the city of Laurel, also asked the public for help in finding the “suspect behind this senseless act of animal cruelty.”

One of the gulls was still alive when officers arrived, and police posted a photo on social media showing an officer holding the injured gull. Guenin said the gull later died.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call 301-498-7645.

