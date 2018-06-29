Mackenzie Boughey had felt hopeless Thursday night as she tried to grasp that America’s latest mass shooting had come to her hometown.

So on Friday night, Boughey, 16, played “Amazing Grace.”

It was at times the only sound to be heard as hundreds of mourners gathered in Annapolis to mourn the five lives lost in the Capital Gazette newsroom. Her bagpipe first sounded as four Gazette reporters emerged from the crowd. Phil Davis, a Gazette courts and crime reporter who began reporting on the shooting after evacuating the newsroom, paused before reciting each of the names of his slain colleagues: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.

Then the crowd began to walk.

Some came because Gazette reporters were their neighbors. Others knew the victims by their bylines. But all had been touched, and all had come to grieve.

Summer Bedard was featured by Winters as a “Teen of the Week” in 2012. On Friday, Bedard brought a mounted copy of the article to the vigil and laughed as she reflected on how Winters could command a room.



Andrea Chamblee (center), wife of shooting victim and reporter John McNamara, marches in the vigil in downtown Annapolis as Cherie Baron (left) and sister Cindy Chamblee comfort her. Cindy, who sang at John and Andrea’s wedding, sings “May the Circle Be Unbroken.” (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

Bedard, 22, said that during their interviews, Winters locked eyes with her and kept them on her as she scribbled her notes, hardly seeming to glance down. A handful of Bedard’s high school classmates had also been profiled by Winters, and now they were coming together for a reunion born of common tragedy.

Sheryn Blocher, 71, and Barbara Wendell, 75, hadn’t seen one another in a decade, but they found each other in the crowd of marchers and planned to walk together. On Friday morning, Blocher had walked up and down her driveway waiting for the Gazette to arrive. She recalled being a little impatient. She walked up and down six times.

Holding white candles that flickered in the breeze, the marchers made their way down Main Street. Diners poured out of restaurants to join the crowd. Teenagers came out of ice cream shops to bow their heads. Fathers put their arms around daughters, and babies in strollers and the elderly in wheelchairs weaved their way toward the water.

In the quiet they approached the docks, and again, Boughey played “Amazing Grace.” The sunset turned from pink to dark blue. A 10- and 11-year-old boy held a banner reading #AnnapolisStrong. At the water, Boughey’s bagpipe skirled again.

Annapolis mayor Gavin Buckley praised the Gazette reporters who through their shock published Friday’s edition; and he praised the first responders who arrived at the shooting. Offering a prayer, a member of the clergy asked for an end to the world’s violence and said, “Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.”



A crowd gathers at the City Dock for the vigil in downtown Annapolis. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

Again, Davis recited the names: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters. And as their candles dripped wax and all fell silent, the mourners paused and for one more minute, bowed their heads.