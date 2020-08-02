In a news release posted on Facebook, the police department said officials learned about Miskill’s potential misconduct on Friday.
Investigators served a search warrant at Miskill’s home Saturday. He was charged with misconduct in office, theft and three counts of burglary, and suspended without pay.
“This officer’s criminal actions tarnish the badge worn by every Anne Arundel County police officer and the actions are inexcusable,” interim Anne Arundel County police Chief William Lowry said in the news release.
County Executive Steuart Pittman (D) said investigators will pursue any potential evidence of other crimes or misconduct by Miskill.
“When a police officer uses the authority bestowed by the badge to facilitate criminal activity of any kind, that officer is undermining law enforcement everywhere,” Pittman said. “This cannot and will not be tolerated.
The department asks anyone with information to call their tip line at 410-222-4700 or their office of professional standards at 410-222-8740.