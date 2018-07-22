Anne Arundel County police say that after reviewing their response to last month’s mass shooting that killed five Capital Gazette employees, they are considering significant changes to the types of gear and weapons officers use while confronting active gunmen.

County police were widely praised for their response to the shootings at the Capital Gazette newsroom, but as a matter of policy they review their performance after major events.

The AR-15 assault-style rifles some officers carry were found to be too long and unwieldy to smoothly maneuver through crowded offices, and weapons with shorter barrels are being considered. New, more comfortable earpieces are also on the list, to make it easier for officers to talk over radios without their conversations being overheard.

These are two of several ideas raised when up to 200 officers, dispatchers and crime-scene technicians gathered in the Broadneck High School auditorium last week to candidly dissect the massive response to the June 28 rampage by a man accused of shooting his way into the office at 888 Bestgate Rd. and firing a shotgun at reporters, editors and other staff members.

D.C. police raised similar concerns about long guns and earpieces after a dozen people were killed in a 2013 shooting at the Navy Yard.

The Anne Arundel police meeting was closed to outsiders, but Chief Timothy J. Altomare provided some insight into the ongoing discussions during an hour-long interview with the Capital Gazette. The information will be part of a report that could take up a year to conclude.



“No matter how well we handle a situation of that enormity, there are things that we could have done better,” said Altomare, who became chief of the ­741-member department in December 2014. “The more we can do to give cops the things they need on a bad day, the better.”

Jarrod W. Ramos, a 38-year-old man holding long grudges against the newspaper, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder. Killed were Rob Hiaasen, 59, an editor and columnist; Wendi Winters, 65, a community correspondent; Gerald Fischman, 61, the editorial page editor; John McNamara, 56, a longtime sports reporter; and Rebecca Smith, 34, a sales assistant. Two others were injured.

Such reviews, called “debriefs” or “after-action reports,” are typically done by police agencies following large-scale or unusual incidents, and are used internally to adjust tactics, improve equipment and decide whether guidelines should be revised. Altomare said the review is his agency’s largest and most complex. The last such report by Anne Arundel police evaluated the department’s response in helping Baltimore police during riots in 2015.

Altomare praised his officers for their quick response to the Capital Gazette shootings and for immediately teaming with the county sheriff’s office and Annapolis police in entering the building and confronting the gunman. The chief recalled how he became “physically ill” when he learned that a sheriff’s deputy stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida failed to immediately rush inside during a mass shooting there that left 17 dead in February.

Altomare said the officers who responded quickly in Annapolis overcame minor complications and synced their radios so those with different agencies could communicate. Many already had keys to the building and were familiar with its layout, as the owners allowed officers to use the bathrooms even when offices were closed.



“I didn’t think there was anyone on Earth who could have done it better than them,” Altomare said. “They made it run remarkably smooth for how bad this was.”

In addition to discussing what new equipment might be needed to take down doors or maneuver between office cubicles, the officers at Altomare’s meeting recounted the horrors they encountered, and at that moment had to ignore. One officer recalled hearing the ringing cellphones of people who had died.

“Every human instinct in the world makes you want to pick up that phone and help the person on the other end of the line, and they couldn’t do it,” Altomare said. “Twenty-year SWAT guys were crying.”

Part of the self-review will examine whether counseling services are sufficient. That officers cried is a good thing, the chief said.

“If you don’t maintain your humanity, you’re no good as a cop,” he said.

Altomare also said the department will look into getting officers backpacks to replace bulky bags that hold battering rams, which one officer told the chief slowed them down as they rushed into the Capital Gazette office. He said elevators will be shut down sooner to ensure people are identified and escorted outside by police in a “controlled way,” typically lined up and ushered down the stairs.

The chief said his department has long trained for the possibility of an active shooter.

“We have too many high-value targets in this county that it wasn’t going to come here at some point,” he said. “We’re trained to stay ready. We knew it was coming sooner or later.”

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department also is reviewing its response to a March shooting at Great Mills High School, where a student shot two classmates, killing one, before fatally shooting himself. A sheriff’s deputy was honored for confronting the gunman and shooting at him, possibly averting additional casualties.

Capt. Steven A. Hall, who heads the sheriff’s department’s special operations division, said one issue is that evacuation of students became overly complicated because the same authorities dealing with the shooter were also in charge of getting students out of the building safely.

Hall said there will be a recommendation that police set up a separate command center for evacuations.

“That will definitely help us navigate that part of it a bit better,” he said.

