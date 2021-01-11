A number of police departments across the country have launched investigations into alleged involvement of their officers in storming past Capitol Police officers and unlawfully entering the building.
The Anne Arundel County officer is believed to be the first officer in Maryland who has been suspended while being investigated in connection with deadly riot. One officer, Brian D. Sicknick, died of injuries sustained while fighting off the mob. Four civilians also died, including one who was shot by a police officer and three others in medical emergencies.
“The Anne Arundel County Police Department is committed to the highest level of ethical standards by its sworn and civilian members, whether on or off duty,” a statement issued by the department reads. “The Anne Arundel County police Department also supports all lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly.”
A spokesman for the police department did not respond to a request for additional comment.
Chris Trumbauer, a spokesman for County Executive Stueart Pittman (D), said the county executive “supports a rigorous investigation of this and trusts that the police will be able do that.”
