In August, police testified that Armando Dagoberto Reyes Reyes, 27, formerly of Alexandria, said after his arrest on murder and abduction charges that Cruz caused the girl to lose 45 pounds by casting a curse on her.
“He believed the victim used sorcery or black magic to control [her], so the victim had to be ended,” Fairfax County Detective John Farrell told a judge.
On Friday, police announced another arrest in the case: Bryon Arenas Estupinian, 22, of Alexandria, who was charged with abduction.
In a statement, Fairfax County police said the charges were “related to the death and improper burial of a juvenile whose body was discovered in North Hill Park in May 2019.”
No further information about Estupinian’s alleged involvement in the killing was immediately available.