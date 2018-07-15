Brad Neumann was preparing to take his two children to day care last Tuesday when he noticed something unusual on his doorstep in the District’s North Cleveland Park neighborhood.

A double-sided flier covered with anti-Semitic rhetoric — including “JEWS KNOW ‘TAKE GOLD/THEN KILL THEM’ ” — had been left on the steps leading to his home, as well as the homes of some of his neighbors.

“I originally expected it to be some handyman or lawn service-type of flier you get every now and then,” Neumann said. The flier contains text that reads “All Christians, including the best of them, are to be killed” and “Gov’t Jews murder 20 million,” as well as other false and hate-filled messages.

Neumann, who has some Jewish family members, said he reported the incident to the D.C. Police, the Anti-Defamation League and the office of Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3).

He said the fliers made him feel unsafe, especially because his family lives several blocks away from Comet Ping Pong — the Northwest D.C. pizza restaurant targeted in the 2016 “Pizzagate” conspiracy-related shooting.

“When I see people handing out fliers like this, I’m just worried there are others who might act on it,” Neumann said. “It might put a seed in their head that they might have to kill Jews or something.”

Police labeled the incident as bias-related, said D.C. police spokeswoman Karimah Bilal, but will not pursue a criminal investigation because the fliers are protected by the First Amendment. Officers were notified of similar fliers found in Georgetown last Monday, near the 2500 and 2400 blocks of P Street NW, according to police reports.

Bilal said police believe the same person was responsible for the fliers in both neighborhoods and have “identified the author/distributor, who has not been deemed a threat at this time.”