A two-alarm fire Thursday night forced about 60 residents, half of them children, from an apartment complex in Aspen Hill, Md., according to the Montgomery County Fire Department.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the fire department, said no injuries were reported but firefighters rescued several people from the Crystal Spring Apartments in the 14000 block of Georgia Avenue.

The fire broke out about 9 p.m., and the displaced residents were being helped by the American Red Cross. Fire officials said most people were relocated within the apartment complex.

More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze in subfreezing temperatures that reached 10 degrees. Piringer said a faulty furnace in a terrace level apartment caused the fire, which raced through the building’s duct system. He said the building has sprinklers but the fire was in the roof above the water system.

Damage estimates were not complete Friday morning, but Piringer said it could reach $500,000.