No serious injuries were reported, but six people were displaced from four apartments, Maggiolo said. He said one woman was taken to a hospital.
No cause for the fire could be learned immediately.
Firefighters sent to the two-alarm blaze searched smoky floors while many residents were urged to shelter in their apartments, Maggiolo said.
Two cats were found dead, Maggiolo said. They were removed from the building by the Humane Rescue Alliance, he said.
The beige brick-and-concrete apartment building is across M Street from the Waterfront Metro station. It is a few hundred yards from the Arena Stage theater and from the development occurring along the Washington Channel. It is about half a mile from Nationals Park on South Capitol Street.