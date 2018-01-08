Robbers broke into an apartment in Alexandria overnight Sunday and one accidentally shot himself, the Alexandria police said.

The robbery was reported in the 3800 block of Executive Avenue, the police said. They said all three robbers fled. It was not clear what if anything they obtained.

The wounded robber had an unintentional, self-inflicted wound to the lower body, according to police. No one else was injured, police said.

They said a helicopter from the Fairfax County police was taking part in the search for the robbers.