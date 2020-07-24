By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJuly 24, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDTOne person was killed in an apparent shooting late Friday afternoon in Fairfax County, police said.They said the victim was found in the 4100 block of Wadsworth Court in the Annandale area. Police went there after the shooting was reported, they said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightA possible suspect may have left the scene in a white van, police said.Further details were not immediately available. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.