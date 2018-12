A young man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Greenbelt, Md., authorities said.

A spokesman for the Greenbelt police identified the victim as Abdul Karim Thomas,

18, of Greenbelt.

Thomas was found inside an apartment in the 9100 block of Edmonston Road about 8:30 p.m., said George Mathews, the spokesman for the police. He said officers went there after gunshots were heard.

No information was immediately available about the circumstances of the shooting.