The outdoor pool at the Park View Children’s Pool was among those closed Friday as a precaution. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

D.C . Water officials significantly shrank the area of the city under a boil water order on Saturday morning, to a northeast segment that includes University Heights, Michigan Park, Queens Chapel and parts of Brookland.

https://twitter.com/dcwater/status/1018145664663019521

Officials said residents and businesses in those areas still need to boil tap water for three minutes before consuming it, more than 31 hours after they had ordered a large swathe of D.C. to do the same.

[See the latest advisory from D.C. Water and map here]

Shortly before 11 a.m., D.C. Water officials said just one of 13 tests performed indicated contamination of the water supply, and they signficantly reduced the scope of the affected area accordingly.

But an estimated 100,000 residents and visitors woke up Saturday under same water restrictions as when they had gone to bed — under orders to boil water before drinking it, brushing teeth, preparing food, making ice or feeding pets. Restaurants and cafes had been trucking in ice and bottled water; jugs of all kinds of water - flat, carbonated and flavored - disappeared from supermarket shelves.

No reports of illness had been received as of Friday night.

The water warnings were issued after utility officials on Thursday night discovered an open valve at the Bryant Street Pumping Station south of McMillan Reservoir. It was found about 8:30 p.m., and it caused pressure in some pipes to drop. Low pressure creates a risk that contaminated groundwater can seep into the pipes.

[What you need to know about the D.C. Water advisory]

The valve was working properly again about an hour later. At 10:59 p.m., D.C. Water tweeted that a “temporary problem” at the pumping station had caused a drop in water pressure and stated, “More updates to follow.”

Five hours later, as most of the city slept, the utility updated its website, sent emails to journalists and put out a tweet with awarning to boil water. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency issued emails and text messages to 104,000 people who had signed up to receive alerts.

The warning initially applied to people who live within a large area across the top of the city, from midtown in the south to Military Road in the north and from Potomac Heights and Georgetown in the west to the eastern boundary of the District. By midday, the area had shifted to a band stretching from the Potomac shore, through parts of Georgetown and into Adams Morgan and Columbia Heights and then east through Edgewood and Brookland.

Many residents and some District leaders sharply criticized D.C. Water and the city for failing to adequately notify the public about potential hazards in their tap water.

Though the initial problem was found at 8:30 p.m., it took another eight hours to warn customers to avoid using water, and that warning came in the middle of the night. A series of robocalls went out starting about 6 a.m. - but some of those did not reach customers until six hours later. Warnings were posted on the D.C. Water ‘s Twitter site but were of little use for those who do not use social media, have no access to the Internet or were not English speakers.

Even as it reduced the area affected by the water problem on Saturday morning, D.C. Water’s website showed an outdated map - prompting a barrage of Tweets from confused residents. Trinity Washington University in Northeast tweeted that it was unsure if it was still in the affected area, and was waiting for D.C. Water to update its social media before making a campuswide announcement.

The utility’s website was also difficult to access - an error message said too many users were trying to get through.

D.C. Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), who chairs the council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment, sent a letter to D.C. Water General Manager David Gadis on Friday that said the episode had caused “extreme anxiety” among her constituents and that many said they learned of the warning to boil water only indirectly, and after they or their children had consumed tap water.

“It seems the public was not informed in a timely manner,” Cheh wrote, adding a list of specific questions about the incident and the notification process.

The office of D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) defended the city’s handling of the water problem in a written statement. “As soon as D.C. Water made the determination that, as a precaution, they would issue a boil water alert for part of D.C., we began spreading the word through our own alert systems,” the mayor’s office said.

Asked about the way the crisis was handled by a reporter for WJLA, Bowser walked away from the rolling camera on Friday.

[Mayor Bowser walks away from reporter asking about water crisis]

Gadis said it had taken time for officials at the utility to determine who might be at risk and that they did not want to stir widespread panic. “We didn’t want to send an alarm to people who weren’t affected,” he said.

peter.jamison@washpost.com