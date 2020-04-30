The Arlington County Board on Thursday passed a $1.3 billion budget for fiscal 2021 that officials say includes no tax increase and accounts for an anticipated $56 million loss of revenue because of closures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The board also approved a $10.2 million contingent fund that contains $2.7 million in housing grants and emergency food assistance funds, in addition to $7.5 million to help small businesses, nonprofit organizations and recovery for the service delivery industry, county officials said in a statement.

The county is projecting revenue losses in the coming year, including from sales taxes, permitting, parking and parks fees. That resulted in an estimated $34 million less for government expenditures and $21.6 million less for the public school system compared with the budget originally proposed in February.

“In just three short months, our budget priorities have been upended,” Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey said in a statement. “We know that the budget we adopted today will likely need revision in the coming months.”

The measure passed unanimously.