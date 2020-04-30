The county is projecting revenue losses in the coming year, including from sales taxes, permitting, parking and parks fees. That resulted in an estimated $34 million less for government expenditures and $21.6 million less for the public school system compared with the budget originally proposed in February.
“In just three short months, our budget priorities have been upended,” Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey said in a statement. “We know that the budget we adopted today will likely need revision in the coming months.”
The measure passed unanimously.