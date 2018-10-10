Arlington has hired longtime firefighter David Povlitz as chief of the county’s fire department.

Politz spent 22 years with Anne Arundel County’s fire department, then two years ago became an assistant chief in Alexandria handling administrative issues.

“Chief Povlitz has a track record of accomplished leadership and has established himself as a strong regional partner throughout his career,” County Manager Mark Schwartz said in a statement.

Previous fire chief James Bonzano retired at the end of the summer.

In April, the Arlington County Board approved a pay increase for firefighters after members of the force warned that long hours and low pay were making it hard to recruit. The county also hired 28 new firefighter medics to try to cut down on excessive overtime.

Povlitz, who grew up in Delaware, lives in Maryland with his wife and two children. He has a bachelor’s degree in fire science and a master’s degree in management from the University of Maryland.

“I’d love to be the fire chief some day,” he told the Baltimore Sun in 2000 after winning a “Fireman of the Year” award in Anne Arundel. “I’ve always had a lean toward public service.”