An attorney for Thomson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to police, the assaults occurred between January and December 1991. In each case, the woman was walking from the East Falls Church Metro station in the evening and was approached by a man who had a gun and raped or attempted to rape her.
In the final assault, on Dec. 2, 1991, the victim screamed and the attacker fled, dropping his baseball hat as he went. DNA from the hat was linked to two of the previous attacks. In 2017, police began looking at the case again.
The rise of commercial ancestry websites has created a universe of publicly available genetic information that police across the country have used to solve cold cases. Defense attorneys have challenged this use of DNA as a privacy violation, but courts in Virginia have so far disagreed.
The fourth case is not linked to the others forensically but fits the same pattern. Arlington police spokeswoman Ashley Savage said the department has looked through its cold cases and has no other rape cases matching this profile. But she said there may be more in other jurisdictions or that were never reported to police.
“In cases like this, there’s always a possibility that there are additional victims out there,” Savage said. “We really encourage people . . . if they have experienced anything similar, if they know of anything similar, to report that information to law enforcement.”