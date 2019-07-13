An Arlington man was arrested early Saturday morning after leading four law enforcement vehicles on a pursuit through Fairfax County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said troopers initially stopped a Ford Expedition traveling west on Interstate 66 near Route 123 at 12:44 a.m. on Saturday for speeding at 90 mph. The driver at first refused to stop for the trooper, authorities said, but eventually pulled onto the shoulder. A few minutes after stopping, however, the vehicle took off and officers pursued.

Authorities said the pursuit continued into Manassas and then eastbound on I-66. The trooper’s patrol car was joined in the pursuit by two other troopers’ vehicles and a Fairfax County police officer’s vehicle. They attempted to surround the Expedition, which repeatedly rammed into the police cars, authorities said.

The pursuit continued onto the Capital Beltway, where authorities said Virginia State Police finally brought the Expedition to a stop, about a half mile away from the Interstate 95 exit.

The driver, Noe Adalberto Guerrero Molina, 34, was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence, second offense within 10 years, one felony count of eluding police, six counts of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, two counts of hit-and-run, obstruction of justice and failure to obey a red light.

He is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. The incident remains under investigation.

Authorities said no law enforcement officers were injured and no civilian cars were struck during the pursuit.

