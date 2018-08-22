Arlington National Cemetery was evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat to the Northern Virginia site.
Cemetery officials said that emergency services had responded and that visitors and employees were evacuated safely from public areas and buildings.
Barbara Lewandrowski, a spokeswoman for Arlington National Cemetery, said the facilities and grounds were evacuated about 9:30 a.m.
She said there were no reports of injuries and everyone was evacuated safely. The threat was made to the cemetery and not to one specific area of the 624-acre site.
Lewandrowski said officials are checking “every single part of the grounds and facilities.”
The threat remains under investigation.