Arlington National Cemetery was evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat to the Northern Virginia site.

Cemetery officials said that emergency services had responded and that visitors and employees were evacuated safely from public areas and buildings.

Barbara Lewandrowski, a spokeswoman for Arlington National Cemetery, said the facilities and grounds were evacuated about 9:30 a.m.

She said there were no reports of injuries and everyone was evacuated safely. The threat was made to the cemetery and not to one specific area of the 624-acre site.

Lewandrowski said officials are checking “every single part of the grounds and facilities.”

The threat remains under investigation.