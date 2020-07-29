By Patricia SullivanclosePatricia SullivanReporter covering government, politics and other regional issues in Arlington County and AlexandriaEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJuly 29, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDTStickers that appear to promote the Ku Klux Klan have been found on traffic signs and utility boxes in Arlington over the past month, Arlington police said Wednesday.The stickers, which show five robed and hooded figures, say, “The original boys N the hood.”Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThey were found between July 2 and 28 in four locations, mostly in the Yorktown neighborhood, on the back of traffic signs and on a utility box.An Arlington police official said they are investigating. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.