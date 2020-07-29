Stickers that appear to promote the Ku Klux Klan have been found on traffic signs and utility boxes in Arlington over the past month, Arlington police said Wednesday.

The stickers, which show five robed and hooded figures, say, “The original boys N the hood.”

They were found between July 2 and 28 in four locations, mostly in the Yorktown neighborhood, on the back of traffic signs and on a utility box.

An Arlington police official said they are investigating.