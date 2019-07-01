One person was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the Pentagon City area, Arlington County Police said.

Officers responded about 1:45 p.m. to the report of shots fired in the 800 block of Army Navy Drive, the location of the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City mall.

Police said a struggle between two people resulted in one person being shot, then taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police had said they planned to brief the news media in the mall’s parking garage.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the shooting occurred. Officials asked people to avoid the area.

Gun still on ground outside @Macys entrance 3rd level garage Pentagon City. 1 person injured w/ life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/nSY612xrw7 — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) July 1, 2019

This story will be updated.

