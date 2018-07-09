Arlington police say they are still searching for a man who drove the wrong way on Interstate 66 early Sunday morning and caused a fiery head-on collision.

Police said Victor Ebai, 28, of Springfield, Va., managed to run from the scene, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on felony hit and run and eluding charges.

The passenger in Ebai’s car was trapped by flames and pulled out by Arlington County police, authorities said. He was taken to George Washington University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other car was taken to Virginia Hospital Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police spokeswoman Ashley Savage said there are currently no plans to charge Ebai’s passenger with a crime.

A Secret Service officer first spotted Ebai driving in the wrong direction on I Street NW in Washington at 4:35 a.m. Sunday, according to law enforcement. The officer tried to stop him, but the car continued onto I-66, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes into Arlington, the agency said.

The two cars collided about five minutes later, and Secret Service officers helped secure the scene.