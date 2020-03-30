An employee in a secure backroom heard something, picked up a weapon and opened the door to the sales floor, police said
He fired, striking the youth, police said. They said the employee went to the backroom, but returned and fired once more as the intruders were trying to leave.
The wounded youth was found outside, police said. They said he was taken to a hospital with wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening. No one else was found, police said.
Police said the employee, Hamzeh Abushariah, 33, of the District, was charged with malicious wounding and reckless handling of a firearm. They also said he was charged with violation of a protective order, but they gave no details about the order.
Police said the charges were filed after consultation with the county commonwealth’s attorney’s office.